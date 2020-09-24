Qantas puts former 747 bar carts on sale

Entertainment

Qantas may have retired its Boeing 747 fleet, but for aviation enthusiasts already missing the “Queen of the Skies” the Australian airline offered up something to sweeten the deal.

Qantas put several bar carts that were recently removed from the 747s on sale, stocked with alcohol, first class pajamas and other goodies.

“These pre-loved carts served Qantas and our customers well during their world travels from London and Los Angeles to Singapore and Santiago, with each one averaging around 2,000 flights,” Qantas executive manager of product and service, Phil Capps, said in a statement.

“While we no longer have use for them, they still have life in them, especially for those with an appreciation for aviation collectables and an eye for design.”

The carts were a big hit and have already sold out.

End of an era

On sale were half bar carts, which came replete with 40 mini bottles of whit wine, 40 mini bottles of red and one bottle of champagne. Also included with the carts were two of Qantas Business Class amenity kits, one fancy throw made for Qantas First Class, some sweet treats and two sets of Qantas PJs.

In the selling description, the carts were described as “used and will show signs of wear and tear” — but that’s just part of what makes them special.

They were on sale for $974.70 Australian dollars (roughly US$685) or 169,000 Qantas Points.

A small number of full size carts were also on offer, with double the items and selling for AUD$1,474.70 (US$1,037).

Qantas last 747 flight took place in July 2020, six months earlier than initially scheduled because of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the aviation industry.

At the time, Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said the aircraft, versions of which crisscrossed the skies for almost 50 years, was “well ahead of its time.”

Joyce added that the 747 is being switched out with more fuel-efficient options, including the Airbus A350 and the 787 Dreamliner — which recently hit headlines when Qantas scheduled the jet to operate a “flight to nowhere.”

Qantas isn’t the only airline to turn off the lights on the 747. British Airways retired its 747 fleet in July, four years early, due to the pandemic.

According to Qantas’ Phil Capps, there’s been “huge demand” for memorabilia associated with the 747. Capps said frequent fliers had expressed interest in snapping up the inflight trolleys with the purpose of converting them into household furniture: “Everything from lamp stands to storage units.”

While the 747 might be adored by aviation fans around the world, the bar carts were only available to be delivered to metro locations in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

In October, Qantas plans to sell off more 747 memorabilia via a charity auction, due to take place right before its flight to nowhere. The airline says the resulting funds will be donated to the Royal Institute of Deaf and Blind Children.