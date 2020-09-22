Kelly Clarkson ‘definitely didn’t see anything coming that came’

Entertainment

Kelly Clarkson used the debut of the second season of her daytime talk show to go a bit more in depth about her pending divorce.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” returned Monday, and Clarkson addressed filing for divorce in June from her husband of almost seven years, Brandon Blackstock.

She reiterated that 2020 has been a “dumpster fire.”

“I’m so glad I can still connect with all of you, though, in my studio because, as you probably know, 2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life,” she said. “Definitely didn’t see anything coming that came.”

The singer/talk show host explained why she would be extra careful discussing her split.

“What I’m dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts,” Clarkson said. “We have four kids, and divorce is never easy.”

Clarkson cited “irreconcilable differences” in her divorce filing from Blackstock, a music manager with whom she shares two young children, River Rose and Remington Alexander, as well as two children from Blackstock’s previous relationship.

On Monday, Clarkson said that since both she and Blackstock come from families that have experienced divorce, “we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts.”

“I’m usually very open, and I usually talk about everything,” Clarkson said. “But in this case, I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally but probably won’t go too far into it because I’m a mama bear and my kids come first.”

Clarkson is OK, she said, and plans to address her emotions in her music.

Her Emmy-winning talk show returned to its studio, but the guests and audience were virtual.