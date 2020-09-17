Stellar deals at Caribbean and Mexican hotels and resorts

Entertainment

Warm sun, soft white-sand beaches and cool cocktails are a draw at any time, but they’re especially tempting in the current travel climate.

With hoteliers more keen than ever to welcome back guests, stellar deals are on offer for travelers happy to fly south to Mexico and the Caribbean during the pandemic.

Whether it’s a weekend away or a longer vacation, a private island retreat or an all-inclusive resort, there are hundreds of choices at every price point.

As always, it’s important to confirm which restrictions and policies may apply regarding your travel, quarantine, distancing and more.

A number of destinations require proof of a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test before you arrive, so be sure to check with the resort in question as well as the relevant ministry of tourism for the very latest information. Also consult your home country’s guidance on destinations you’re considering.

The US State Department has the latest travel advisories and US Embassy Covid updates around the world.

Here are 10 of the region’s best offers and deals — along with some of the extra safety measures they’ve put in place:

Playa Grande Resort & Grand Spa, Los Cabos, Mexico

Three nights for just over $400 is the deal on offer from Solmar Hotels & Resorts in the popular destination of Los Cabos, Mexico.

Playa Grande Resort & Grand Spa offers plenty of sun and sand across their eight acres of hacienda-style living that sits enviably on the white sand beach, with views of the Pacific Ocean toward the iconic El Arco, Cabo’s distinctive rock formation.

The brand has introduced “Solmar Standards in Safety & Care,” where new policies include contactless stations to measure guest and employee temperatures, new dining and room service layout and options, as well as the option to use your mobile device as your key.

$419 for three nights including an upgrade to a master suite, subject to availability

Playa Grande Resort & Grand Spa, 1-800-344-3349

Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort, St. Lucia

St. Lucia’s hilly northwestern coast is where resort Windjammer Landing offers an escape from reality across 60 lush acres. No fewer than six swimming pools, a 1,500 foot crescent of beach, water sports and signature bars and restaurants are just some of the ways you can kick back.

With just 201 rooms across the site, distancing from other guests is already in place, but for those seeking even more privacy, two to four-bedroom villas offer every possible luxury and service.

Naturally, water sports and aquatic discovery are front and center, with everything from scuba diving to water aerobics on offer.

A We Miss You Sale offers 40% off room rates, translating to $735 per person for five nights, along with a $150 spa credit.

Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort, +1-877-522-0722

Bequia Beach Hotel, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Remote Caribbean hideaway Bequia Beach Hotel is reopening October 10. Bequia is an island in St. Vincent and the Grenadines that is reached by interisland hopper flights from either Barbados or St. Lucia.

The luxury resort is family-owned and promises a laid back escape in a location without traffic lights or chain hotels, but with plenty of turquoise water and pristine beaches.

Safety-wise, a quality assurance manager has been appointed to oversee keeping all areas cleaned and sanitized in compliance with governmental, WHO, ISO and local requirements.

They are offering up to 30% off the best available rate in all room categories, for a travel window through August 31, 2021. For a classic room, that means $182 per night, as opposed to $249, up to the Estate Villa at $1,268 instead of $1,737.

Bequia Beach Hotel, + 1-784-458-1700

JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa, Mexico

Beachfront cabanas and the azure Mexican Caribbean are two of the draws for visitors to JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa. The resort has just undergone a $40 million design renovation, inspired in part by an ancient Mayan text, while a number of spa treatments are also inspired by Mexico’s rich culture.

When you’re done sunbathing to the sound of waves, maybe it’s time to choose from their 150-strong Margarita menu, with one featuring serrano chili peppers not for the faint-hearted.

The property was awarded Cancun’s first safety and cleanliness certification by the World Travel and Tourism Council for its safe travel protocols.

A Stay Longer, Save More promotion, from $153 per room per night, lets guests take 30% off the best rate for stays of three nights or more, and receive a $50 daily resort credit.

JW Marriott Cancun, +52 998 848 9600

Cobblers Cove, Barbados

The west coast of Barbados is where the family-owned Cobblers Cove offers a prime beachfront location in Speightstown, ocean views, lush tropical greenery across three acres and a whole new look after five-year refurbishment.

All 40 suites, as well as public areas, have been rethought in partnership with UK design firm Soane Britain.

Activities include kayaking, sailing, snorkeling, water skiing or guided hiking tours. When hunger strikes, cuisine from Bajan Chef Jason Joseph at Camelot Restaurant is reputed as some of the best in Barbados.

Rates start from $420 per night based on two sharing a Garden Suite with breakfast included, with a “stay seven nights, pay for five” offer when booking direct. The resort is reopening on October 11.

Cobblers Cove, +1 246 422 2291

Marigot Bay Resort and Marina, St. Lucia

Marigot Bay Resort and Marina features suites only, from one to three bedrooms, making it popular with families and couples keen to get away after months of lockdown.

Striking views of the bay below, private plunge pools and balconies help relax mode kick in, while their spa, cooking demos, hikes and even a half-hour “Coconut Experience” are some of the ways to spend quality leisure time.

Their Six Star Care Promise outlines the highest hygiene, sanitation and food standards, in addition to protocols around social distancing.

Their “stay seven nights, pay five” bed and breakfast package has rates starting at $354 per night for a junior suite. Book before November 30 for a travel window running October 1 to December 19.

Marigot Bay Resort and Marina, +1 758 458 5300

Club Med Cancún Yucatán, Mexico

In the tourist haven of Cancun, Club Med is the only resort to offer three private beachfronts on the famed Riviera Maya, fringed by the world’s second largest coral reef.

It’s a particularly popular option for families, with extensive programming on offer to keep kids entertained. For parents, there’s a new spa by L’Occitane offering treatments and relaxation, as does their infinity pool that fronts the ocean and offers cabanas and a bar.

The resort has implemented new Safe Together measures, outlining protocols including operating at a maximum capacity of 70%, with health care available 24/7. Digital platforms allow for contactless check-in, communication and room service.

Their Back to Savings Sales starts from $125 a night per person, with kids younger than 4 staying free and up to $500 air credit. The resort is reopening on October 17.

Club Med Cancun, +1-855-224-4366

Rosewood San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Stay in Mexico’s interior with Rosewood San Miguel de Allende, a luxury hotel in the increasingly popular destination of San Miguel de Allende.

Known for its artists and village feel, the town offers churches and colorful streets, markets and galleries galore to wander and maybe pick up a piece or two.

Rosewood San Miguel de Allende sits in the heart of the town and features a pool, spa, restaurants and bars. Elegant rooms and suites come standard. For those seeking total privacy, Rosewood Residences are two- to five-bedroom townhouses that offer five-star services and amenities.

Rosewood’s group-wide Commitment to Care includes strict safety protocols and policies for every guest, visitor and employee.

Rates start at $268 per night for a Colonial King, while More Rosewood offers a fourth night complimentary and $100 daily resort credit when booking a three-night consecutive stay.

Rosewood San Miguel de Allende, +1 855 669 7774

Andaz Mayakoba, Mexico

Another luxury resort in Mexico, Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya reopened June 15. The huge property covers 590 acres and includes lagoons, mangroves and, naturally, a lot of beachfront.

Nature trails are perfect for hiking or biking. A golf course will attract some visitors while their pools will call others to kick back in style. Room choices run all the way up to the Presidential Suite, but natural light, color and Mayan touches in decor are standard.

The resort’s safety and cleanliness procedures follow Hyatt’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment where existing rigorous safety and cleanliness protocols have been further enhanced.

Rates start at $179 per night, while their Long Stay promotion includes daily breakfast, one complimentary dinner and an upgrade based on availability to a beach area room for guests staying seven nights.

Andaz Mayakoba, +52 984 1491234

Montpelier Plantation & Beach, St. Kitts and Nevis

If you want to get away from it all, then the tropical island of Nevis is a good place to start, especially when your home could be a resort with just 19 rooms.

St. Kitts and Nevis announced that they will reopen their borders in October, so the hotel is planning to reopen October 10.

A boutique hideaway, Montpelier Plantation & Beach offers beautiful ocean views from all rooms, modern Caribbean cuisine in three restaurants and distractions including a mosaic swimming pool and a tennis court.

Its location up in the hills means that the secluded beach is a shuttle ride away, but the luxurious and natural surroundings may make it difficult to leave the poolside.

The resort is following national guidelines and implementing enhanced hygiene, social distancing and temperature check guidelines and protocols.

A premier room is on offer at $170 per room, per night, including breakfast.

Montpelier Plantation & Beach, +1 869 469 3462

Mexico’s best small towns

If you’re staying at a resort in Mexico, you might have the chance to explore one of its charming small towns, where vibrant facades, cobblestone streets, beautiful lakes and amazing mountainous backdrops await. Just be sure you know all the Covid-19 safety precautions and regulations for the area you visit. Find out the best 10 towns here.