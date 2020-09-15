Madonna to direct biopic about her life

Entertainment

If anyone should tell the story of Madonna Louise Ciccone, it should be the “Material Girl” herself.

Madonna, 62, will direct an upcoming biopic about her life, which she’s co-writing with Diablo Cody.

The film, which will be distributed by Universal, doesn’t yet have a title.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said of the film in a statement. “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

The film will follow Madonna’s rise to fame, from her Catholic upbringing in Michigan, move to New York City and eventual international stardom.

In a recent Instagram Live, Madonna said that the movie will touch on her song writing, singing and acting.

Madonna teased the announcement over the weekend writing, “Are you ready fore the story of my life … Am I?”

Madame X, we certainly are.