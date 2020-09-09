Amy Schumer reveals she has Lyme disease

Entertainment

Amy Schumer says she is undergoing treatment for Lyme disease.

Schumer made the announcement on her Instagram, writing: “Anyone get LYME this summer? I got it and I’m on doxycycline. I have maybe had it for years. Any advice? Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it? I know to stay out of the sun. I’m also taking these herbs from cape cod called lyme-2. Please comment or text me on my number in my bio. I also want to say that I feel good and am excited to get rid of it.”

Lyme disease is an infection caused by bacteria commonly carried by ticks. Roughly 300,000 Americans are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Untreated, the infection can spread to the joints, heart and nervous system, according to the CDC, leading to joint pain and swelling.

Justin Bieber revealed in January that he was diagnosed with the disease.

“It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever,” he wrote on social media.

Singer Avril Laigne also recently spoke to CNN about her own battle with Lyme disease.

“It took a few years of heavy medication … I’m feeling good and every year I just get stronger and stronger. I have to keep on top of my health and it just comes down to eating well, sleeping well, having a good balance, healthy lifestyle. I still get days where I’m like, ‘ugh,’ but so does everyone,” she said.