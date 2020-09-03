Lili Reinhart ‘feels like a prisoner’ returning to ‘Riverdale’ set

Entertainment

Lili Reinhart is grateful for her gig on “Riverdale,” but not thrilled about going back to work.

The actress, who portrays Betty Cooper on the hit CW show, told Nylon magazine she was not looking forward to heading back to finish filming Season 4, which had been paused because of the pandemic.

“I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada. That doesn’t feel good,” she said. “You can’t go home for Thanksgiving, can’t visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks.”

Reinhart talked to the publication about a wide array of topics, including her mental health and what she’s been up to while quarantining.

Turns out she and some of her other cast members have purchased new homes.

“All of the core four of us bought houses this year. All of us,” Reinhart said. “Cami (Mendes) just bought a house in Silver Lake. Cole (Sprouse) just bought a house in the Hills. KJ (Apa) bought a house in the hills earlier this year. We made it! It’s like, ‘Thank you, Riverdale.'”

Being at home has given her time to work on her new house, but she said not having a hiatus means she can’t take on additional projects.

“I’m very lucky, but it’s like, ‘I need to keep going. I need to keep going,'” she said.

Not that Reinhart will be absent from the scene.

Her new film, “Chemical Hearts,” was released last month and her first book of poetry, “Swimming Lessons,” is set to be published on September 29.