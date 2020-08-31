Channing Tatum wrote a children’s book and dedicated it to his daughter

Entertainment

Channing Tatum is releasing his first children’s book, “The One and Only Sparkella,” dedicated to his 6-year-old daughter, Everly.

Tatum announced the book in an Instagram post on Monday.

“Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine. I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl,” Tatum wrote in his post. “From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading.”

In the book’s dedication, obtained by People, Tatum wrote: “To Everly, the most brilliant magical being that I have ever known. You are my greatest teacher.”

The actor went on to say that he only wants more time with his daughter.

“My only wish is for more time in this life to play in all of the magical realms we have created,” he wrote. “This is also for all Dads that might have a little girl … Wear whatever, dance however, and be as magical as you can. Because I promise they will return the love.”

The book is centered around a young girl named Ella, who likes sparkly things and gets teased at school for wearing disco ball shoes. But her father teaches her lessons about expressing herself and loving herself.

The book will be published by Feiwel & Friends in May 2021.