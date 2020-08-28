Lil Wayne drops ‘No Ceilings’ mixtape on streaming services 11 years after its release

Entertainment

“No Ceilings” has finally made it to some major streaming platforms.

The 2009 mixtape is now available on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music, more than a decade after it first dropped.

It’s a shortened version, containing 12 songs where the original had 21, and it features guest artists including Drake and Tyga.

Lil Wayne recently told ESPN’s Michael Eaves he has new music coming.

“Carter VI coming soon,” Wayne said. “But I got ‘No Ceilings’ coming first.”

The mixtape is not to be confused with A$AP Ferg’s new single, which is also titled “No Ceilings,” and features Lil Wayne and Jay Gwuapo.