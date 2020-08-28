Chrissy Teigen says her tongue is suffering from eating sour candy while pregnant

Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen says her eating habits are causing her some problems.

The pregnant TV star/food maven/social media queen shared in a video on her Instagram stories Thursday that she is “eating so much sour candy that my tongue is falling off.”

She offered up a warning for the squeamish, then showed the camera what looked to be a piece of skin.

Teigen put out her tongue to show how it appeared to be peeling.

“It’s literally falling off because I eat so much in the night,” she said. “I eat sour straws, I suck on them. Then after them, I have my Blow Pops, and it’s just falling off — my tongue.”

Cravings aren’t just what Teigen appears to be experiencing. The term also serves as the title of two of her cookbooks and a line of cookware she sells.

She and her husband, singer John Legend, revealed this month via the music video for his new single, “Wild,” that they are expecting their third child.

Teigen later showed off her baby bump.