New Tekashi 6ix9ine album ‘Tattle Tales’ to debut next week

Entertainment

Tekashi 6ix9ine is bringing his fans new music.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, made the announcement about the upcoming album, “Tattle Tales” on his Instagram account.

It’s the first album from 6ix9ine since being release from prison this spring. He was allowed to continue the rest of his two-year sentence at home after being released amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He was sentenced in 2019 on charges related to gang activity in New York, but received a reduced sentence after cooperating with federal investigators and informing on his former gang associates.

In May he dropped a song and music video for, “GOOBA.”

He is best known for his 2017 debut single “Gummo,” which peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, and his collaboration with Nicki Minaj on his 2018 song “FEFE.”