‘The Office’ stars react to Jennifer Garner crying over the finale

Entertainment

We weren’t the only ones touched by Jennifer Garner’s tears.

Some stars of “The Office” reached out to the actress after she got emotional as she shared on her verified Instagram account that, after watching one episode a day, she and her kids have finished all nine seasons of the show.

Angela Kinsey, whose character, Angela Martin, gets married in the series finale, posted in the comments on Garner’s video.

“Omg!! @jennifer.garner I am only just seeing this (we had no air conditioning for the day so long story short but I’m only just catching up on things)!!,” Kinsey wrote. “I love this. I love you and your family and just so you know the finale makes me bawl my eyes out too!”

Kinsey now hosts the “Office Ladies” podcast with co-star Jenna Fischer, who also commented.

“Oh Lady!! This is the sweetest and most wonderful post!!,” wrote Fischer, who played Pam Beasley. “Sending you lots of love and if you want to start over @angelakinsey and I are re-watching for the podcast. We are in the middle of Season 3 and have major feelings about lots of moments (Art Show, Dwight comforting Pam…).”

Mindy Kaling, who played Kelly Kapoor on the series, kept it simple by posting a heart emoji in the comments.

Garner really was in her feels in the video, which she accidentally reordered in slow motion and had to do a voiceover for.

Wearing a Dunder Mifflin T-shirt, she wept over the finale and narrated her video saying, “It gave me some really big feelings.”

“Look who needed a big cry and maybe a shower would have been helpful, but it’s just nice to know you can still just feel so passionate about something, right?” Garner said. “So thank you. If you’ve ever heard of the show, ‘The Office,’ you should try it. It’s wonderful.”