Connecticut mayor slaps back at John Oliver with sewage plant renaming announcement

It doesn’t sound like he would anyway, but John Oliver may not want to visit Danbury, Connecticut, anytime soon.

The talk show host has run afoul of that city’s mayor after Oliver had some not so nice things to say during a recent episode of his show.

Danbury came up during the August 16 episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” on HBO (which is owned by CNN’s parent company).

Oliver was discussing racial disparities when it comes to jury selection and one of his examples took place in Connecticut. While talking about that state, he took a took a jab at one of its cities — Danbury — implying it wasn’t most impressive place to live.

“I know exactly three things about Danbury,” the host said. “USA Today ranked it the second-best city to live in in 2015, it was once the center of the American hat industry and if you’re from there, you have a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver.”

Some of his other comments included a bit of language that’s not suitable for a family friendly site.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton was not happy about it and posted a cheeky video on Facebook with the caption “John Oliver, don’t mess with Danbury.”

Standing in front of the city’s sewage plant Boughton said, “We are going to rename it the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant … Why? Because it’s full of (crap) just like you, John.”

