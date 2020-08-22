The Tony Awards will return digitally this fall

Entertainment

After months of uncertainty, the Tony Awards will go on, show organizers say.

The Tonys, originally scheduled for June, will take place this fall completely digitally, a Friday statement reads.

“Though unprecedented events cut the 2019-2020 Broadway season short, it was a year full of extraordinary work that deserves to be recognized,” Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, president & CEO of the American Theatre Wing, said in a joint statement. The awards are presented by both organizations.

“We are thrilled not only to have found a way to properly celebrate our artists’ incredible achievements this season, but also to be able to uplift the entire theatre community and show the world what makes our Broadway family so special at this difficult time. The show must go on, no matter what — and it will,” they continued.

No further details — including the exact date, eligibility rulings, and format — were announced. This is the first statement about the awards since March 25, when they were first postponed.

Meanwhile, all 41 Broadway theaters have been dark since March 12 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic — the longest shutdown in its history.