Jay-Z and Pharrell team up for new song ‘Entrepreneur’

Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z are shining a light on the plight Black men and women have faced in the United States.

Their new song “Entrepreneur” drops on Friday in conjunction with Williams’ new Time cover, “The New American Revolution,” described as “a special project … that examines America’s oppressive past — and the potential for an equitable future.”

Some of the lyrics rapped by Jay-Z reportedly are, “Black Twitter, what’s that? When Jack gets paid, do you?” in reference to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

“The intention for a song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with,” Williams told Time. “Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education and representation?”

He added, “The song is trying to communicate that when we stick together, treat each other better and welcome each other, there’s more money and more opportunity for everyone.”

“Entrepreneur” is produced by Williams and Chad Hugo.