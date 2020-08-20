Demi Lovato celebrates 28th birthday by launching a campaign to demand justice for Breonna Taylor

Entertainment

Singer Demi Lovato asked fans to celebrate her birthday on Thursday by joining her in calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.

“I’m so lucky to be here today and to have made it to my 28th birthday,” Lovato wrote in a tweet. “Join me in taking a stand for Breonna Taylor. #BlackLivesMatter”

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was killed in March in Louisville, Kentucky, when three officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department broke down the door to her apartment in an attempted drug sting and shot her eight times.

Her family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. None of the officers have been charged, and one was fired by the Louisville Metro Police Department. The FBI and Kentucky’s Attorney General are investigating the incident.

In her social media post, Lovato shared a link to a call to action page on the website Propeller.la.

“Breonna Taylor was wrongfully murdered and her murderers still walk free today,” Lovato wrote on the website. “I am pledging to make a difference today and am asking my fans, friends, and family to join me.”

The website includes a link to send pre-written emails to the Louisville Chief of Police and Mayor Greg Fischer. It also includes a donation link, where people can send a contribution to Color Of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, and a link to a petition called “#JusticeforBre: Police officers who killed Breonna Taylor must be FIRED.”

The singer is also offering those who partake in the campaign a chance to win pieces from her wardrobe.

Lovato has spoken out on Taylor’s killing before — in June, she reposted an image of Taylor on what would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday.

Taylor’s killing has become one of several incidents galvanizing calls for police accountability nationwide.

Oprah Winfrey recently put up 26 billboards around Louisville featuring a portrait of Taylor that will be on the cover of the September issue of O Magazine.

The billboards urge people to “Demand that the police involved in killing Breonna Taylor be arrested and charged” and points them to the website for Until Freedom, a social justice organization that recently moved to Louisville to focus on Taylor’s case.

Earlier this month, to honor Taylor and other women “who were stolen from their families and loved ones far too soon,” more than 50 radio stations nationwide paused their scheduled programming to play one of Taylor’s favorite songs, along with a message from her family.

On Tuesday, players from the Los Angeles Lakers — including LeBron James — wore red, MAGA-like hats that read: “Make America Great Again Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor.”

“There’s been no justice — not only for her but for her family,” James told reporters. “We want to continue to shed light on that situation. It’s just unjust.”