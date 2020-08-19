As if 2020 hasn’t given us enough to freak out about, now the ‘Utopia’ trailer is here

Entertainment

Amazon has released the official trailer for “Utopia,” an eight-episode remake of the original U.K. series.

The trailer features a cover of R.E.M.’s hit, “It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine),” lots of HazMat suits and general panic about global demise.

The show stars John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Farrah Mackenzie, Christopher Denham, and Cory Michael Smith living in a world plagued by what else, a pandemic. Clues found in a comic book called “Utopia” hold the keys to saving the world.

“Gone Girl” writer Gillian Flynn executive produced the series along with Endemol Shine North America, Kudos and Amazon Studios.

Amazon describes the show as “a twisted, eight-episode thriller about a group of young comic fans who discover the conspiracy in a graphic novel is real, and embark on a high-stakes adventure to save humanity from the end of the world.”

The series premieres Sept. 25.