Kelly Osbourne ‘worked hard’ and lost 85 lbs

Entertainment

Kelly Osbourne looks different these days. Very different.

The actress, singer and former reality star has dropped 85 pounds.

Osbourne has been sharing her new look in photos on her verified Instagram account.

The effect has stunned even people who know her well.

Recently Jeannie Mai, her mother’s co-host on the daytime talk show, “The Real,” summed up Osbourne’s transformation by writing this comment on one of the photos posted online: “Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight.”

“That’s right mamma Mai. I lost 85lbs since I last saw you,” Osbourne wrote in response. “Can you believe it?”

Over the weekend, Osbourne shared a photo of a size ‘small’ tag from a new item of clothing, commenting, “Yes…I’m bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!”

Osbourne wrote about her struggles with both substance abuse and weight gain in her 2017 memoir.

She has been quoted as saying that she was hesitant to go to a gym to exercise around thinner people “when I had a little dumpling body.”