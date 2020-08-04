Katy Perry offers support to Ellen DeGeneres

Entertainment

Katy Perry is publicly expressing her support for Ellen DeGeneres.

The singer took to social media on Tuesday in the wake of reports of a toxic work environment on DeGeneres’ longtime talk show to say that she’s only ever had “positive takeaways” with the television host.

“I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow,” Perry tweeted. “I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow.”

Actress Diane Keaton also expressed support for DeGeneres on social media.

Their comments come after DeGeneres apologized to her staff in a memo obtained by CNN last week. In the email to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” staffers, she wrote she was “disappointed” after reports by BuzzFeed in which current and former staff members alleged they faced intimidation and racism.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” she wrote. “Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show,”

DeGeneres went on to confirm that an internal investigation had been launched by the show’s distributor, Warner Bros. Television, which is owned by CNN’s parent company, WarnerMedia.