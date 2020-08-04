Canceled Telluride Film Festival announces lineup

Entertainment

The Telluride Film Festival has announced what their 2020 lineup would have looked like.

The 47th annual festival was to take place over Labor Day weekend, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers revealed the slate of 29 narrative and documentary feature films, along with 23 shorts they intended to screen to encourage audiences to still seek out the films.

They also had planned tributes for Kate Winslet, Anthony Hopkins and Chloe Zhao.

One of the big attractions was set to be “Ammonite,” starring Winslet and Saorise Ronan, as well as Florian Zeller’s “The Father,” starring Hopkins and Olivia Colman.

Also on the docket were documentaries like “All In: The Fight For Democracy,” from Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortes, and Sam Pollard’s “MLK/FBI.”

Many festivals both for film and music have been canceled or postponed due to the virus. But many are leaning in to find other ways to get their content seen and heard.

Click here for a full list of this year’s lineup.