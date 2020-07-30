Elton John, celebrating 30 years of sobriety, says if he had never asked for help, he’d be dead

Entertainment

Elton John is celebrating 30 years of sobriety, saying that if he had never asked for help — he’d be dead.

“Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday. So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes,” the Grammy-winner wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “I’m truly a blessed man. If I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead. Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way.”

John has been open about his struggles with drugs and alcohol, speaking with Variety last year on his experience getting sober.

“When you come out of treatment, it’s like being reborn,” he said. “You are so stripped down and completely vulnerable. It’s like starting life over with a new rule book for living. I felt trepidation about how I would be able to do anything again.”

John certainly isn’t alone in his struggles. About 20 million Americans over the age of 12 battled a substance use disorder in 2017, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.