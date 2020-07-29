Drake breaks Billboard record thanks to DJ Khaled

Entertainment

Drake has officially dethroned Madonna thanks to a little help from DJ Khaled.

According to Billboard the rapper has broken the record for the most top 10 hits in the history of the Billboard Hot 100.

His appearances on DJ Khaled’s “Popstar” and “Greece” have entered the Hot 100 at no. 3 and 8, respectively.

Those two singles mark Drake’s 39th and 40th entries in the Top 10, surpassing Madonna’s previous title of 38.

It’s not the first record he’s broken.

In 2018 Drake’s “Scorpion” album set a record by posting seven simultaneous singles on Billboard’s Top 10.

That toppled The Beatles record of five singles set in 1964.

Billboard noted at the time that the band remained “the only act to monopolize the Hot 100’s entire top five in a week.”