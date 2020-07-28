‘The Witcher’ is getting a prequel on Netflix

Entertainment

“Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” and thank the universe for Netflix.

The streaming giant has announced a prequel of its popular show “The Witcher.”

According to a press release, “The Witcher: Blood Origin” will be a six-part, live-action limited series shot in the UK.

“Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of ‘The Witcher, Blood Origin’ will tell a story lost to time — the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one,” according to Netflix.

Declan de Barra will serve as executive producer and showrunner for the new limited series and said in a statement that “‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher.”

“As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin.’ A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books — What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans?” he said.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall. How vast swathes of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonization and a rewriting of history. Leaving only fragments of a civilization’s true story behind.”

“The Witcher” stars Henry Cavill and is based on the series of books by Andrzej Sapkowski which have been adapted into popular video games.