Hugh Jackman and more react to their Emmy nominations

Entertainment

Those lucky enough to snag an Emmy nomination on Tuesday are feeling all the feels and we are here for it.

The nominations were announced virtually by Leslie Jones, Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany.

This year’s ceremony will take place on September 20 and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Hugh Jackman, outstanding lead actor in a limited series or tv movie for “Bad Education”

“I’m humbled by the nominations for both me and the film and excited to be named with such a talented group of actors. My immense appreciation goes out to all those who believed in “Bad Education” – especially the hardworking team at HBO,” Jackman said in a statement.

Mark Ruffalo, best actor, limited series or tv movie for “I Know This Much Is True”

“Although this Emmy nomination comes with enormous gratitude, it would be disingenuous of me to say that it isn’t bittersweet. I am nothing in #IKnowThisMuchIsTrue without Derek Cianfrance who has made a piece of work that will stand the test of time,” Ruffalo tweeted.

Sterling K. Brown, lead actor in a drama for “This is Us” and supporting actor in a comedy for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

2 Good to be True! Thank you to the @TelevisionAcad for a great start to my day! Blessed to still be representing my #ThisIsUs fam (Love you all!) & overjoyed to be recognized for the immense fun I had with @AlexBorstein & @RachelBros on #MrsMaisel Stay safe. Stay sane. #BLM,” Brown tweeted.

Greg Whiteley, outstanding unstructured reality program for “Cheer”

“When we landed in Corsicana, Texas a year ago to begin filming Cheer, it would’ve never occurred to any of us that we’d be nominated for an Emmy — let alone six. We feel like we just made mat. We are incredibly grateful to the TV Academy for recognizing this series, and to the Navarro College Cheer team for letting us into their world and allowing us to share their stories,” Whiteley said in a statement.