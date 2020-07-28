Emmy nominations 2020: See if your favorite shows make the cut

Entertainment
The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will take place (in some form) on Sunday, September 20 on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel is set to host.
We’ll be updating the list of nominees in all the major categories as they’re announced and you can see more here.
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Outstanding reality/competition series
Outstanding variety talk series
Outstanding limited Series
Outstanding comedy series
Outstanding drama series
Comments