‘Indian Matchmaking’: What to know about the latest Netflix series folks are obsessed with

Entertainment

Lots of people got a glimpse into, and were talking about, “Indian Matchmaking” this weekend.

The latest buzzy Netflix docuseries follows the work of Sima Taparia, a Mumbai-based matchmaker, who travels the world trying to help her clients find arranged marriages.

Here’s what you need to know about the new show with no spoilers we promise:

Meet the Auntie

Taparia extols her clients to call her “Sima Auntie” and she is part matchmaker/part therapist/part family adviser.

She has experience in both arranged marriages as she entered into one herself more than 30 years ago, and being in front of the camera.

Taparia appeared in the raved about 2017 documentary “A Suitable Girl,” about three single Indian women dealing with the pressure of finding husbands.

Smriti Mundhra co-directed that doc and is the creator of “Indian Matchmaking.”

There’s a cast of characters

From the woman who has been deemed by fans as beyond super picky to a professional face reader, there are plenty of people to love and possibly loathe.

Said picky client, Aparna, wins the “viewers are definitely going to have feelings about” award and offers up such romantic observations as “I don’t hate him” about a potential suitor.

It’s about way more than just arranged marriages

There’s everything from family secrets to clashes with moms. Definitely keep your eye out for the mothers because they can be … a lot.

Not everyone loves the show

There’s been backlash about the dating show with complaints of colorism with its mentions of the desire for “fair and lovely” women.

“Watching Indian Matchmaking on Netflix and the casualness with which people keep repeating the requirement that matches be “fair” is…disconcerting,” tweeted novelist Ayelet Waldman who is also a writer on the Netflix series “Unbelievable.”