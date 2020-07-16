Orlando Bloom needs your help to find his dog

Entertainment

Orlando Bloom’s “heart is already broken” over his missing dog.

The actor is seeking assistance in locating his dog, Mighty.

Bloom posted photos of his beloved pooch Wednesday on his verified Instagram account.

“MIGHTY IS MISSING in Montecito California he is chipped and his collar has a number to call — if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward please only send REAL INFO my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury,” Bloom wrote in the caption.

Mighty has made several appearances on Bloom’s social media.

Bloom’s pup is a look-alike buddy of his pregnant pop star fiancée Katy Perry’s pooch, a teacup poodle named Nugget.

CNN has reached out to a rep for Bloom for additional comment.