Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are getting married

Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham asked Nicola Peltz to marry him, and she said yes, the cameraman and model announced on Saturday.

Beckham, whose parents are retired soccer star David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, popped the big question two weeks ago, but they’re just letting the world know now.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Brooklyn Beckham, 21, wrote on Instagram. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day.” He included a photo of the couple in a loving embrace.

Peltz, 25, shared the same photo on her Instagram page. “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side,” the actress wrote.

The announcement was immediately celebrated by Beckham’s family. “The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier… Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness,” Victoria Beckham wrote on Instagram. She tagged his father and siblings.

Brooklyn Beckham and Peltz reportedly began dating at the end of 2019 before becoming Instagram official when Beckham shared a photo of the two in January, according to Harper’s Bazaar.