Eminem slams people who refuse to wear masks in new song with Kid Cudi

Entertainment

Kid Cudi and Eminem released their first collaboration on Friday titled “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady.” The song touches on a number of topics, from people refusing to wear masks to police brutality.

The pair released an animated video of the new track, which features Kid Cudi and Eminem as what appears to be crime fighters or superheroes.

Never one to back down from controversy, Eminem appears to take aim at the Trump administration and calls out people who refuse to wear a mask.

Bunch of half-wits up in office

Half of us walking around like a zombie apocalypse

Other half are just pissed off and

Don’t wanna wear a mask and they’re just scoffing

And that’s how you end up catching the s— off ’em

I just used the same basket as you shopping

Now I’m in a f—— casket from you coughin’

Eminem, not one to mince words, is very critical of those who refuse to wear masks and talks about police brutality.

Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery

How the f— is it that so many cops are dirty?

Stop, man, please, officer, I’m sorry

But I can’t breathe when I got you on top of me

Your goddamn knee’s on my carotid artery

Eminem even takes a shot at New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, possibly in response to his recent comments about disrespecting the flag. Brees would later apologize for his “insensitive” comments.

The song hints at the possibility of two more collaboration tracks between the two artists, saying that the “trilogy continues.”

Eminem released his 11th album titled “Music to Be Murdered By” in January. Kid Cudi has released two other songs this year and he recently had a role on HBO’s “Westworld.”