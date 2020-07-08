‘American Idol’ finalist Chris Sligh reveals he is battling Covid-19 and pneumonia

Entertainment

“American Idol” finalist Chris Sligh has Covid-19 and has developed pneumonia, he revealed on Instagram.

“I have Covid that has developed into pneumonia,” he wrote. “Breathing without pain or coughing is difficult & I didn’t get much sleep last night, but hopefully the antibiotics do their work and fast.”

Sligh on Tuesday described feeling symptoms in late June. He’s since been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, saying, “It can’t hurt to open it up to prayer warriors, and even well-wishers (if you don’t pray, that’s okay).”

Sligh also shared a picture of himself Monday at a Nashville hospital.

The singer finished 10th on the 2007 season of “Idol” and has since released an album, “Running Back to You,” that featured a hit single, “Empty Me.”