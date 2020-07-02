Vanilla Ice is having a Fourth of July weekend concert in Texas despite coronavirus surge

Entertainment

Vanilla Ice may want to stop, collaborate and listen regarding his planned holiday weekend concert.

The rapper is set to perform Friday at a Fourth of July celebration in Austin, Texas.

Texas is one of the states in the midst of a surge of Covid-19 cases.

The “Ice Ice Baby” star recently posted about missing concerts on his verified Instagram account.

“I can’t wait to get back to this,” he wrote in the caption of a video showing a crowded concert. “The 90s were the best. We didn’t have coronavirus, or cell phones, or computers.”

Concerts and festivals across the world have been canceled or postponed because of the pandemic.

On Thursday he posted a video of a group of musicians busking.

“Music makes the world go around. It makes people happy,” he wrote. “I think we could all use some happiness With all this corona mess Happening.”

The Independence Day Throwback Beach Party is set to be held Friday at Emerald Point Bar & Grill, which is categorized as a restaurant.

The event’s promoter, Mike Wade, told the Austin Chronicle that the show’s capacity will be 2,500.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently ordered that bars reclose in the state because of the increasing numbers of those contracting coronavirus.

CNN has reached out to reps for the rapper for comment.