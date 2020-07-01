Jennifer Aniston is here with a friendly reminder to ‘wear a damn mask’

Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston showed us her mask, now she wants to see yours.

On Tuesday, the “Morning Show” star took to Instagram with a photo of herself wearing a face mask, alongside a message encouraging everyone to wear a mask amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough,” she wrote.

She continued: “I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this 🥰BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe,” she continued. “People seem worried about their ‘rights being taken away’ by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate. If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same.”

Aniston included a mask, heart, and prayer emoji in her post.

As numerous states have pushed to reopen and restart the economy, there has been a huge increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.