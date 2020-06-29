Blue Ivy Carter wins first BET Award

Entertainment

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have sang and rapped about founding a dynasty and they appear well on their way with 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

The youngster picked up her first BET Award Sunday sharing it with her mother, WizKid and Saint Jhn for the single “Brown Skin Girl.”

The collaboration won the BET HER Award and made Carter the youngest award winner ever for the BET Awards, which celebrated its 20th anniversary Sunday.

‘Brown Skin Girl” is an anthem of positivity that heralds the natural beauty of Black and brown girls.

Beyoncé furthered Sunday’s award show’s message of racial equality with her acceptance speech for the Humanitarian Award.

She dedicated her honor to all those who have been marching in support of racial equality.

“Your voices are being heard and you’re proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain,” Beyoncé said. “Now we have one more thing we need to do to walk in our true power and that is to vote. I’m encouraging you to continue to take action. Continue to change and dismantle a racist and unequal system. We have to vote like our life depends on it, because it does.”

Blue Ivy thrilled viewers of her mother’s 2017 Netflix performance film “Homecoming,” when she sang a snippet of her rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the end of the film.