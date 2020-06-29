Adele wore her Glastonbury Festival dress to watch it and needs you to calm down about a new album

Entertainment

The lack of music festivals didn’t stop Adele from enjoying one.

The singer posted over the weekend in honor of what was to have been the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts, which last year was held from June 26 to June 30.

She threw it back to her performance there in 2016 with a photo of her show, adding a smiley face emoji in the caption.

She followed that up with a set of photos, the second of which showed her donning the Chloe gown she wore for her set at the music festival while watching said set.

“5 ciders in,” Adele wrote in the caption.

The now photo shows the newly svelte singer, blurry, and seemingly enjoying her show.

Naturally, Adele posting about music made people wonder when she’ll be releasing some new tunes.

“Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now,” one follower asked in the comment.

“Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over,” Adele replied. “I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient.”