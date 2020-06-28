Beyoncé announces new visual album based on music from ‘The Lion King: The Gift’

Entertainment

Mark your calendars, beyhive: Beyoncé is blessing us with a new visual album next month.

“Black is King” will debut on Disney+ on July 31, according to a press release from the streamer and Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment.

“Black is King” is based on music from “The Lion King: The Gift,” which was a soundtrack to the 2019 remake of Disney’s “The Lion King” produced by Beyoncé.

The visual album will include appearances from some of the featured artists on “The Lion King: The Gift,” and other special guests, producers said. It was written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé.

Featured artists from “The Lion King: The Gift” include Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z and Tierra Whack, though producers haven’t said exactly who will appear in the visual album.

The project “reimagines the lessons of ‘The Lion King’ for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns,” the release said.

“‘Black Is King’ is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture,” producers said. “The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence.”

The trailer for “Black is King” is on Beyoncé’s website.