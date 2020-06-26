Demi Moore looks futuristic in new trailer for dystopian series ‘Brave New World’

Entertainment

A new trailer has dropped for “Brave New World,” a series remake of Aldous Huxley’s classic tale of utopia gone wrong.

The show stars Demi Moore, Harry Lloyd, Jessica Brown Findlay, and Alden Ehrenreich as living in a creepily utopian world named New London, where everyone takes a pill to be happy. “There’s no pain there, John. No fear,” Moore tells Ehrenreich in the trailer. “I want that for you.”

NBCUniversal will premiere the show on its new Peacock streaming service on July 15, the day Peacock launches.

“Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself,” reads a description of the show.

The series wrapped filming in March, prior to wide scale production shutdowns over the coronavirus pandemic.