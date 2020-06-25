Wrongful death suit filed over death of ‘ER’ actress Vanessa Marquez

Entertainment

The mother of “ER” actress Vanessa Marquez has filed a wrongful death suit against officers with the City of South Pasadena, according to documents obtained by CNN.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday on behalf of Marquez’s mother Delia McElfresh in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges officers who responded to a welfare check acted in a manner that was “negligent and reckless.”

Terri Highsmith, city attorney for the City of South Pasadena, did not immediately reply to CNN’s request for comment.

Marquez, best known for her recurring role as nurse Wendy Goldman on the NBC drama “ER,” was shot and killed by police in South Pasadena, California, in August 2018. She was 49.

At the time, officials told CNN they were called to Marquez’s residence and found her having seizures and appearing to be suffering from mental issues.

The suit disputes that claim.

Police also previously said that after trying to offer Marquez medical help, she armed herself with what appeared to be a handgun and police opened fire. The weapon turned out to be a BB gun, investigators said at the time.

Vicki Sarmiento, one of the lawyers working on the case on behalf of McElfresh, said in a statement, “This is exactly the kind of lethal and unnecessary police action that has led so many in the country to call out for police reform.”

Marquez’s other credits included 1988’s “Stand and Deliver” and “Seinfeld.”