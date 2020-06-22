Ja Rule films wacky, low-budget commercial for Greek restaurant

Entertainment

Just when we finally got those Fyre Festival cheese sandwiches out of our minds, Ja Rule is now pushing gyros in a commercial for a Greek deli in Los Angeles.

The rapper, one of the organizers behind the disastrous 2017 music festival, filmed the ad for Papa Cristo’s Greek Grill (located on 2771 West Pico Boulevard, as it tells us). The spot shows him professing his love of Greek food, superimposed in front of gyros and scenes from the restaurant.

The hotspot has the “best motherf***ing gyros,” Ja Rule exclaims, then mispronounces oktapodakia, avgolemono soup, and kreatopita.

“You can’t even pronounce the food, it’s so go**amn good!” he says.

The rapper’s wardrobe choice is an “I love Greece” T-shirt. He ends the one-minute ad with a traditional Greek shout of “Opa!”

But the spot is actually for a new TBS reality TV show, “Celebrity Show-Off,” where stars compete with each other to create compelling content in order to attract YouTube views.

Ja Rule said he made the video with the hope of helping a small business amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rapper has largely remained quiet since the Fyre Festival scandal. He and a co-organizer were roasted over the canceled event in the Bahamas that left ticketholders hungry and without adequate shelter.

“Celebrity Show-Off” premieres Tuesday on TBS at 10 p.m. EST. CNN and TBS share parent company WarnerMedia.