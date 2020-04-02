‘Top Gun: Maverick’ release date pushed back

Entertainment

For those eagerly awaiting the “Top Gun” sequel, the wait just got a little longer.

A spokesperson for Paramount confirmed to CNN Thursday that the North American release date for “Top Gun: Maverick” has been moved from June 24 to December 23.

The follow-up to the hit 1986 film has Tom Cruise reprising his role as US Naval aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

“Top Gun: Maverick” joins a multitude of films whose releases have been postponed in light of the coronavirus pandemic which has shut down movie theaters across the country.

If you are bummed, there’s always the “Top Gun: Maverick” Zoom background which has become popular as people teleconference from home.

The new film costars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer and Jon Hamm, with Joseph Kosinski directing.