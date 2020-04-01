Colton Underwood says ‘The Bachelor’ helped him figure out his sexuality

Entertainment

Colton Underwood talks about his questioning his sexuality in his new book, “The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV,” and now he says he knows he’s straight.

And he can thank his appearance on “The Bachelor” where he fell in love with Cassie Randolph for that, he said.

“[The show taught me] that I’m straight and I’m very, very attracted to Cassie [Randolph] and women — but it would have been OK if it would have been the other way too,” Underwood told “Entertainment Tonight.” “I think that’s the biggest message I have for people.”

Underwood, 28, was the show’s first virgin “Bachelor,” having initially shared that he was a Christian and waiting when he competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart during the 2018 season of “The Bachelorette.”

The former football player said revealing his virginity on “The Bachelorette” kicked off speculation about his sexuality.

“Even now, I still battle gay rumors when I’m with Cassie, but that’s how it was for me as a young kid in grade school and high school,” he said. “I can deal with them now.”

The Indiana native is now happily coupled with Randolph who he chose during his season on “The Bachelor” and she’s been helping him recover from the coronavirus. Underwood announced on March 20 that he was infected with the virus.

He said he “never acted” on his confusion over his sexuality and praised the reality dating competition is helping his self-discovery.

“I’m so grateful for the franchise for helping me grow, but I continue to have moments of self-reflection to realize, ‘Hey, maybe this is why I am the way I am,'” he said.

Underwood’s book was released on Tuesday by Simon & Schuster. In an Instagram post, he wrote that the book is about him being a “mix of contradictions.”

“I hope that this book can resonate or help even just one person that is struggle or going through a rough time in their life,” he wrote. “Thank you all so much for going on this ride with me.”