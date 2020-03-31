Nipsey Hussle: Family and friends remember rapper on anniversary of his death

Entertainment

The marathon continues.

Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of the death of rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle.

He was gunned down March 31, 2019, near the clothing store he owned in South Central Los Angeles.

Hussle was 33.

The rapper’s brother, Samiel Asghedom, posted a photo on Instagram Tuesday showing Hussle weeks before he was killed attending the 2019 Grammy Awards with his daughter, Emani.

Others tweeted about Hussle, including the NAACP and rapper/producer Termanalogy, with many using the hashtag “The Marathon Continues,” the name of the rapper’s famous 2011 mixtape.

“#RestInPower to the young brother #NipseyHussle,” a tweet from the NAACP’s official Twitter account read. “Your life and legacy of community building will not be forgotten. #TheMarathonContinues.”

Frederick Joseph, founder of We Have Stories, a philanthropic organization for creatives from diverse communities, met the artist during an interview and after his death shared on Twitter stories of Hussle’s philanthropy.

On Tuesday, Joseph tweeted a tribute to his slain friend.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year,” Joseph wrote. “Thank you for always trying to figure out what we can do for the community. Don’t worry, we are still down here doing the work. RIP NIP. #TheMarathonContinues.”