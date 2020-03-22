Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina Dhowre, also tests positive for coronavirus

Entertainment

Days after actor Idris Elba revealed he had the coronavirus, his wife now says she too has tested positive.

Model/actress Sabrina Dhowre Elba shared her diagnosis with Oprah Winfrey Saturday during a Facetime on Winfrey’s “Oprah Talks COVID-19,” Apple TV+ series.

Dhowre Elba was joined by her husband as the two of them remain quarantined together.

She said she had just found out that morning that she had tested positive.

Dhowre Elba wasn’t surprised, she said, because she was already in route to be with her husband when he was awaiting his test results and rushed to be by his side.

“I wanted to be with him,” she said. “That’s the instinct of a wife. You want to go and take care.”

Like her husband, Dhowre Elba said she felt fine, stating, “I don’t feel anything that would come to what people would now expect to be a symptom of coronavirus, which is really strange.”

“It might change in the coming weeks, and we’ll keep everyone updated,” she said. “But it is worrisome that we’re sitting here, two people, and … we’re asymptomatic.”

Elba posted a Twitter Live video last week and said he and his wife took a “calculated risk” by staying in the same residence.

“It was weird because people were criticizing her for being next to me (in the video where he announced he had coronavirus) and that was bananas,” he said. “I think that took a little bit of a mental strain on both of us. We didn’t expect that.”

The couple married in April 2019.