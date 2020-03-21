Legendary country singer Kenny Rogers dies at 81

Entertainment

Kenny Rogers, whose legendary music career spanned more than six decades, has passed at the age of 81, his publicist Keith Hagan tells CNN.

In a post on the singer’s verified twitter account, the family announced his death, saying he died on March 20, at 10:25 p.m. According to the post, Rogers was at home when he passed peacefully from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.

“Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music. His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world. Chart-topping hits like “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands In The Stream,” “Lucille,” “She Believes In Me,” and “Through the Years” are just a handful of Kenny Rogers’ songs that have inspired generations of artists and fans alike,” said a statement posted by Hagan.

“Rogers, with twenty-four number-one hits, was a Country Music Hall of Fame member, six-time CMA Awards winner, three-time Grammy Award winner, recipient of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award honoree in 2015 and has been voted the ‘Favorite Singer of All Time’ in a joint poll by readers of both USA Today and People.”

According to the statement, Rogers’ family is planning a small, private service out of concern for the coronavirus pandemic, “but look forward to celebrating the life of Kenny Rogers publicly with his friends and fans at a later date.”