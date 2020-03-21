David Bryan, keyboardist for Bon Jovi, says he tested positive for coronavirus

Entertainment

David Bryan, a founding member of Bon Jovi, announced Saturday on Instagram that he tested positive for coronavirus.

“I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day,” the keyboardist wrote. “Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague.”

Bryan said he has “been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon… with the help of every American !!”

Bryan is also a Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist.

He is not the first celebrity to announce a positive coronavirus diagnosis. Others include Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Andy Cohen and several NBA players.