More than 90 hours of puppies and kittens on TV is happening

Entertainment

The world needs more baby animals right now.

At least that’s what Animal Planet believes.

The network has launched a marathon of its old show “Too Cute!” which documents the first few months of animals lives.

That’s right, more than 90 hours of puppies, kittens and other animals is winding its way through your television or mobile device.

“From furry felines and teacup pigs to playful puppies and rambunctious rabbits, the TOO CUTE! marathon will include all time-favorite moments from almost 60 episodes just in time for the spring season, proving that cute comes in all shapes and sizes,” a press release about the TV event reads.

The series ran on Animal Planet from 2011 to 2016 and received two Emmy® nominations for Outstanding Narrator for its narration by Henry Strozier.

The marathon began Wednesday and will and run through Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/ PT.