Colton Underwood, former ‘Bachelor,’ says he’s tested positive for coronavirus

Entertainment

Colton Underwood, who starred in Season 23 of “The Bachelor” in 2019, announced in an Instagram post on Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

“I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today. For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine… please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side,” Underwood wrote.

The 28-year-old said in an accompanying video that his primary symptom was exhaustion.

“The main thing is I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or going to the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted,” Underwood said.

He encouraged young people to “do their part” and stay home, adding the virus is not just something elderly should be concerned about.

“I consider myself pretty healthy. I workout regularly, I eat healthy. I became symptomatic a few days ago,” he explained.

Underwood said he was recovering at his girlfriend’s family home in Huntington Beach, CA, where they will be self-isolating for the foreseeable future.