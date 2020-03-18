Trevor Noah cleans like a madman and sings to pass the time at home

Entertainment

Trevor Noah’s gone stir crazy at home in his Manhattan apartment.

“The Daily Show” host showed us how he’s cleaning in the age of the coronavirus, even wiping down an orange slice before putting it towards his mouth.

“They say you want to try and clean as many things as possible,” he says in a video posted to YouTube. “Things that you regularly touch, just to keep them safe. So, if you have time, if you have disinfectant, or soap and water, get to cleaning.”

At one point he even wipes down a toilet paper roll.

Earlier this week, Noah attempted to copy quarantined Italian citizens, who passed the time singing on their balconies. But, he’s in New York City, so things went a little differently.

When Noah belted out “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin,” one neighbor clearly wasn’t in the mood to hear it.