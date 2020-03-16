Shows kids can watch while they’re out of school that you won’t feel bad about

Entertainment

It’s hard to limit screen time in the age of the coronavirus.

As families practice social distancing as a strategy to battle the pandemic, kids home from school may be watching more television than usual.

Sierra Filucci, the Editorial Director of Common Sense Media, an aged-based media review site for families, shared some entertainment recommendations for parents to consider at this unusual time.

“It’s ok if you pause your usual screen-time rules,” Filucci told CNN. “You can let kids know that things will go back to normal once this situation is over. But it’s important to choose age-appropriate content, and if kids are out of school and not part of an organized distance learning program, it’s a good idea to supplement entertainment content with educational offerings.”

Here’s a selection of some of the (better) viewing options for kids.

Educational shows

For age 2+

“Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” — Disney Channel

“Sesame Street” — PBS and HBO

For age 3+

“The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That” — PBS Kids

“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” — PBS

For age 4+

“Tumble Leaf” — Amazon Prime

“Doc McStuffins” — Disney Junior

“Sid the Science Kid” — PBS Kids

“Wallykazam!” — Nickelodeon

For age 5+

“The Electric Company” — PBS

“Word Girl” — PBS Kids

For age 6+

“Design Squad Nation” — PBS Kids

“Planet Earth” — Discovery Channel

Documentaries

For ages 6+

“March of the Penguins” — Amazon Prime (rental)

“Babies” — Netflix

For age 7+

“Pick of the Litter” — Netflix

“Wonders of the Sea” — Amazon Prime

Age 8+

“Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable” — Amazon Prime

“The Biggest Little Farm” — Amazon Prime

Age 9+

“Chasing Coral” — Netflix

“Kindness Is Contagious” — Amazon Prime

Age 10+

“Far From the Tree”

“Make Believe”- Amazon

“On the Way To School” — Amazon

Movies on Netflix

Age 6+

“Expedition China”

“Ghost of the Mountains”

Age 7+

“Dream Big: Engineering Our World”

“The Short Game”

Age 8+

“Dancing with the Birds”

Age 10+

“Before the Flood”

“Harry & Snowman”

Movies on Disney+

Age 3+

“The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh”

“Alice in Wonderland”

Age 4+

“The Jungle Book”

“Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure”

Age 5+

“101 Dalmatians”

“Bolt”

“A Bug’s Life”

“Cars”

“Dumbo”

“The Great Muppet Caper”

“Toy Story”

“Toy Story 4”

Age 6+

“The Absent-Minded Professor”

“Aladdin”

“The Emperor’s New Groove”

“Finding Dory”

“The Great Mouse Detective”

“Ice Age”

“The Lion King”

“Moana”

“The Muppet Movie”

“Ratatouille”

Age 7+

“Bedknobs and Broomsticks”

“Escape to Witch Mountain”

“Hercules”

“The Incredibles”

Movies on Hulu

Age 3+

“Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle”

“Lost and Found”

Age 4+

“A Boy Named Charlie Brown”

Age 5+

“Charlotte’s Web”

“Dr. Seuss: The Lorax”

Age 6+

“Free Willy”

“One Crazy Cruise”

“Snoopy, Come Home”

Age 7+

“Hercules”

“Steven Spielberg Presents Animaniacs: Wakko’s Wish”

Movies for teens and tweens

“Napoleon Dynamite”

“Three Amigos!”

“Clue”

“Spaceballs”

“What About Bob?”

“Young Frankenstein”

“Real Genius”

“The Wedding Singer”

“Dinner for Schmucks”

“Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story”

“Zoolander”

“Blazing Saddles”

“Coming to America”