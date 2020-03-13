So much for true love: ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber and Madison Prewett split days after dramatic finale

Entertainment

Well, at least his mama will be happy now.

Two days after the dramatic finale of “The Bachelor,” in which Peter Weber’s mother disapproved of his pairing with Madison Prewett, the pilot announced the relationship is over.

Weber broke the news on Instagram late Thursday.

“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” Weber wrote. “Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us.”

Prewett posted she was “So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of” and adding “I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in.”

“As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things,” she wrote. “I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did.”

In what some may argue was the most dramatic finale ever (because aren’t they all?), Weber chose runner-up Prewett — after he had proposed to finalist Hannah Ann Sluss.

“I want so badly to be able to give you everything, give you my entire heart, because that’s what you do to me and that’s everything you deserve, and I can’t do that,” Weber told Sluss as he ended their one-month engagement. “I’m so sorry.”

“You took away from me my first engagement,” Sluss told him. “You took that away from me, because I trusted you.”

Weber had a message for Sluss in announcing his breakup with Prewett.

“Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago,” Weber wrote. “You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best.”

After dumping Sluss, Weber rekindled his romance with Prewett, who had left the show because her religious beliefs clashed with his.

Prewett had revealed she was saving herself for marriage and told Weber she could not abide him having slept with other contestants vying for his heart.

Over the two-night finale, Weber’s mother, Barbara, strongly disapproved of the relationship, making faces and telling the world what she thought of the union.

“Everyone that knows him knows it’s not going to work,” Weber’s mom said.

Turns out mother does, indeed, know best.