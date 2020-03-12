‘A Quiet Place II’ release delayed by coronavirus

Entertainment

Add the sequel to “A Quiet Place” to the growing list things impacted by the coronavirus.

Paramount Pictures has announced that it will delay the release of “A Quiet Place II” in light of the pandemic.

“After much consideration, and in light of the ongoing and developing situation concerning coronavirus and restrictions on global travel and public gatherings, Paramount Pictures will be moving the worldwide release of A Quiet Place Part II,” the studio said in a statement provided to CNN Thursday. “We believe in and support the theatrical experience, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace.”

The sequel to 2018 thriller starring Emily Blunt was scheduled to open in theaters on Friday, March 20.

A new release date has not yet been announced.

Directed by Blunt’s husband, John Krasinski, the film is the latest Hollywood project pivoting as countries around the world try to contain transmission of the virus.

Multiple concerts have also been postponed or canceled, TV shows are forgoing having audiences in attendance and some films have had to halt production.

Krasinski tweeted about the delay on Thursday.

“As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie…I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together!,” he tweeted. “So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!”