Jenna Dewan welcomes new baby
Jenna Dewan now has one of each.
The actress shared on her verified Instagram account Tuesday that she has given birth to a boy.
“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” the caption read on a photo showing her cradling her newborn. “Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”
He is the first child for Dewan and Broadway actor Steve Kazee having arrived weeks after his parents got engaged.
Dewan has a young daughter, Everly, from her marriage to actor Channing Tatum.
Last June the actress/dancer shared her love of Kazee in her first Instagram post featuring them as a couple.
In September the couple announced that they were pregnant.
Dewan and Tatum announced in April 2018 that they planned to separate after nine years of marriage.
